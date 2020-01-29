Villages firefighters say 25 percent take hike didn’t help fire department

Professional firefighters in The Villages contend last year’s vote for a 25 percent tax hike on Sumter County residents will not benefit the fire department in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Professional Firefighters of The Villages IAFF Local 4770 has been negotiating for months toward a new contract with The Villages District Office. The negotiations started off this past October in a very cordial manner, but a statement released Wednesday by the firefighters’ union would indicate things aren’t going so smoothly.

“Sumter County residents recently received a tax increase of 25 percent, being told that more money was needed for critical infrastructure such as the fire department along with other items. However, given the proposal that the district came to the table with on the Jan. 27th, we the union do not see where this money could be going, certainly not to support your Villages firefighters,” the union said in its statement.

The union also argues that it was at the meeting this past Wednesday that The Villages for the first time brought forth any proposal that covered wages or benefits.

The union said the following starting salaries have been proposed by The Villages, but claims those salaries are not competitive:

• Firefighter/EMT would go from $36,000 to $36,720

• Firefighter/Medic would go from $48,500 to $49,470

• Lieutenant would go from $56,000 to $57,120

“When compared with multiple departments both similar size and also from the local area we are consistently the lowest-paid,” the union statement said.

The union is also at odds with The Villages over sick time, retirement contributions and other issues.

The next bargaining session is set for 9 a.m. to noon March 4 at the Emergency Operations Center at Station 44 3035 S. Morse Blvd.

You can read the firefighters’ union’s entire statement at this link: Firefighter negotiations

District Manager Richard Baier said the hard work of the firefighters is valued and he sounded confident negotiations would result in a favorable contract.