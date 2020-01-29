Wildwood landscaper charged with slapping rival in turf war

A Wildwood man admitted to slapping a rival landscaper who was cutting a lawn.

Todd Jason Restifo, 41, was charged with battery (second or subsequent offense) after his arrest on Monday morning. The victim told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy he first saw Restifo driving near the property he was cutting. He said Restifo stopped, walked onto the property, and started taking pictures of the victim’s truck and trailer, according to the sheriff’s office report.

The victim said he was unaware what Restifo was doing, so he approached him. He said Restifo started a verbal argument and slapped him in the face. The deputy observed a red mark on the left side of the victim’s face, which was consistent with his statement, the report said.

Restifo told the deputy he was taking photos of the victim’s vehicle because he was trying to get him in trouble for illegally dumping yard waste. Restifo said the victim approached him and started to yell at him, getting close enough that their two noses touched. He said he warned the victim to get out of his face before he struck him, according to the report.

Restifo, who was adjudicated guilty in a 2014 battery case, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. He was released early Tuesday on $2,000 bond. No court information was available.