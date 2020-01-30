‘Lone Star Spirits’ draws audience into tiny Texas town’s turmoil

The Hippodrome Theater in Gainesville has gone south to Texas with “Lone Star Spirits.”

A small town that has fallen on hard times and is literally dying.

The story unfolds in the Lone Star Spirits liquor store run by Walter who just won’t give up. Drew is the local “has been” athlete still living his fantasy of making the winning touch down years ago for the championship. Jessica pops in and out and is a single mom who complicates things when Marly, Walter’s daughter, arrives with her upscale fiance Ben.

Drew wants Marley to rekindle their school romance. A little feud begins between Ben and Walter over Marley’s affections. Things accelerate with Ben shooting Drew in the foot and Drew wants Ben to shoot himself in the foot to even the score while Jessica just keeps stirring the pot.

Eventually Marley reveals why she is there. Throughout the play Walter constantly talks to Henry, a store and town ghost, that legend says wrestled a 500-pound bear. You will laugh and suffer disappointments with this play, but a real spin is the thought “Once you leave, can you ever go back?”

The professional actors perform well together and Stephanie Lynge gets kudos for her directing ability.

Lone Star Spirits runs through Feb. 16. Tickets available on line at thehipp.org or call the box office (352) 375-4477.