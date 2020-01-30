Staffing concerns at The Villages fire department

To the Editor:

This information was taken From the IAFF Local Villages Fire Department Facebook page:

***Staffing Alert***Like and Share***

Today, January 28th, 2020, the following units are out of service due to staffing:

Rescue 41

Rescue 44

The following units are staffed with only two firefighters:

Engine 40

Ladder 43

Tower 51

To express your concern please contact the following officials:

District Management

352-751-3939

Fire-Rescue Administration

352-205-8280

John Maguire

Village of St. Charles