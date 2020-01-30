Staffing concerns at The Villages fire department

To the Editor:
This information was taken From the IAFF Local Villages Fire Department Facebook page:
***Staffing Alert***Like and Share***
Today, January 28th, 2020, the following units are out of service due to staffing:
Rescue 41
Rescue 44
The following units are staffed with only two firefighters:
Engine 40
Ladder 43
Tower 51
To express your concern please contact the following officials:
District Management
352-751-3939
Fire-Rescue Administration
352-205-8280
John Maguire
Village of St. Charles