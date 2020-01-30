UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County agent elected head of rural advisory services

UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Agent Norma Samuel has been elected president of the board of the Global Forum for Rural Advisory Services, a group dedicated to improving support services to rural farm families around the world.

GFRAS’ helps farmers implement innovative solutions to daily challenges. Addressing these challenges leads to an improved quality of life and a lasting reduction of hunger and poverty.

As president of the board, Samuel will help guide GFRAS’ efforts on a global scale.

“I am really excited about the opportunity and this puts us on the forefront of making an impact in Extension globally,” Samuel said. “There is so much that we can learn and a lot that we can share.”

One of UF/IFAS Extension’s values is global reach. Being part of a global society, UF/IFAS understands the importance of faculty members and stakeholders contributing and functioning effectively as global citizens.

“Norma participated in our Internationalizing Extension project for UF/IFAS Extension where faculty gained valuable knowledge and experiences to engage globally in Extension,” Pete Vergot, UF/IFAS professor and district Extension director said. “By engaging with GFRAS she gains further insight and contributes to the global education of Extension. I am

very pleased to see Norma taking the time to engage with colleagues abroad. I am very glad that I played a small part in her success.”

Before emigrating to the U.S., Samuel worked on a research station with the Ministry of Agriculture in Antigua and Barbuda and with the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit. She has more than 17 years of experience as an Extension agent in residential and commercial horticulture, Master Gardener Volunteer Program coordinator and 4-H youth development. Samuel understands the needs of Extension practitioners, a critical stakeholder group for GFRAS to accomplish its vision and mission.

Samuel has dreamed of seeing a North American Extension network within GRAS and hopes to add the U.S., Canada and possibly Mexico to the GRAS network.

“In today’s complex and interdependent world, agricultural development must be seen in the broader context of holistic development,” Vergot said. “Agricultural educators and extensionists worldwide must form partnerships with others.”