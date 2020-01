A woman was ticketed following a two-car collision late Thursday afternoon near Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The woman had been westbound on Woodridge Drive at 5:07 p.m. when she failed to yield to a white Cadillac which had been southbound on County Road 103, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The woman driver was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield at a stop sign.