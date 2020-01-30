Wrong-way Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking two margaritas

A 71-year-old Village of McClure woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after getting lost after drinking two margaritas.

Linda Driver Hamm, who lives at 2400 Kelly Place, had been driving the wrong way shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the area of U.S. 301 and Warm Springs Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She had been driving in “multiple lanes” and nearly struck several other vehicles which were traveling in the opposite direction, the report said.

“The defendant had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her mouth area when she was speaking. The defendant’s eyes were watery and red. The defendant had red, splotchy skin on her face. The defendant had slurred speech throughout our encounter,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The Shadydale, Ga. native said she had consumed two margaritas, “somewhere in The Villages,” the report said. She said she was trying to find her way home and did not know where she was.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .128 and .133 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.