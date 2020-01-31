Damage reported at U.S. Post Office on Historic Side of The Villages

Damage was reported at the U.S. Post Office on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The damage was reported this past week at the postal facility located at 23 La Grande Boulevard.

An aluminum handrail was broken away from its post and laying on its side, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. In addition, a large cylindrical concrete/stone ashtray was broken into pieces. There were ashes, cigarette butts, an empty cigarette pack and sand scattered around, the report said. Drag marks were observed on the concrete from where the ashtray had once been located over to where it was laying near the base of the broken handrail. Tire marks were observed on the curb near the broken handrail.