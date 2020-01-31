New York snowbird in golf cart jailed after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing

A New York snowbird in a golf cart was jailed after drinking at Lake Sumter Landing.

Robert Lee DeGroodt, 51, of Walden, N.Y., had been driving a blue golf cart at 12:16 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bella Cruz Drive and Banderos Avenue, not far from The Villages Regional Hospital, when he failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, DeGroodt presented the deputy with a Villages’ Visitor ID. He had a “very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath,” and slurred speech, the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

DeGroodt said he had been at “Lake Sumter Landing where he and his friends had been drinking through the day and night, attempting to go to Spanish Springs Square in The Villages,” the report said.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check showed he had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2011 and 2012 in New York.

DeGroodt was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to sign a citation. He was also ticketed for having an open container of alcohol and for running a stop sign.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,500 bond.