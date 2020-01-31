No foul play suspected in death of homebuyer found on lanai in The Villages

Foul play appears to have been ruled out in the death of a homebuyer found on a lanai this past week in The Villages.

The 67-year-old Flagstaff, Arizona woman was found dead on Tuesday morning in the Vista Sonoma Villas. She was pronounced dead at 7:36 a.m. that morning by Lake EMS.

The woman and her husband had been scheduled to close on a house Friday in the Village of Santo Domingo. The husband had driven from Arizona earlier in the week, and she had flown in Monday, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The couple had drinks and a social evening with friends Monday evening, the report indicated. The woman’s husband found her dead in a chair on the lanai the next morning. He told investigators his wife suffered from chronic fatigue and arthritis.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The report indicated an autopsy was to be conducted.