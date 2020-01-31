Villager reports sugar in gas tank caused $3,600 in damage to classic car

A Villager reported that sugar apparently poured into his gas tank caused $3,600 in damage to his classic 1973 Chevrolet Camaro.

The 55-year-old resident of the Village of Silver Lake reported his red muscle car valued at $65,000 broke down and he got it into a repair shop, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The mechanic said a “syrup-like substance” was found in the engine and that the “carburetor was so plugged up that it would no longer accept fuel,” the report said.

The vehicle’s owner told police he thought the damage occurred outside his neighborhood.