Woman jailed after caught speeding at 85 mph near Del Webb Spruce Creek

A Sorrento woman was jailed Thursday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her zipping down U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in front of Del Web Spruce Creek at close to 85 mph.

The deputy used his emergency lights and siren to stop the silver Hyundai as it continued to increase its speed and then made contact with the 22-year-old driver, Abigail Lynn Phillips.

The deputy asked Phillips for her driver’s license and registration and as she was getting the documents for him, he noticed a green bottle on her lap that was labeled “Stella Artois.” Phillips handed the beer bottle to the deputy and he noted that it was half empty and cold to the touch.

The deputy also noted that Phillips had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. She then asked him to let her go and apologized for driving, a sheriff’s office report says.

The deputy invited Phillips to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to do. She failed all three and was taken into custody and placed in the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

An inventory of Phillips’ vehicle revealed two empty cans of Stella Artois under the passenger seat and a bottle under the driver’s seat. A 12-pack that was cold to the touch and only had five beers left in it also was found in the back seat, the report says.

After being transported to the Marion County Jail, Phillips agreed to provide breath samples that showed .179 and .156 blood alcohol content. She was booked on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and released Thursday afternoon on $1,000 bond. Her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.