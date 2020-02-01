Police looking for suspected camera thief who fled Kohl’s in car with loud muffler

Police are looking for a suspected camera thief who fled Kohl’s in a car with a loud muffler.

A white man in his 40s wearing sunglasses entered the store on Jan. 25 and selected a Canon Rebel camera valued at $399, according to a report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A female loss prevention officer stopped the man outside the store, but he fled in a white sports car with a loud muffler, the report said.

Surveillance images revealed that the car appeared to have a sunroof and a white sticker on the passenger side back window.