Summerfield woman killed after struck twice while crossing U.S. 301

A Summerfield woman was killed after she struck by two vehicles Friday night while she was crossing U.S. 301 in Marion County.

Sharon Decker, 56, was pronounced dead shortly before 8 p.m. at the scene of the accident by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Decker had been crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 301 in “an unlit area not designated for pedestrian crossing” when she was struck by a 2002 Chevy 2500 driven by 46-year-old Christopher Green of Summerfield, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He did not see Decker crossing the roadway.

Green had pulled over to the west shoulder of the roadway when a semi driven by 77-year-old Frederick Flint of Deland hit Decker, who was laying in the roadway. Flint, seeing Green had pulled over, moved to the inside travel and struck Decker, the report said.