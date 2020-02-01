Villager won’t be prosecuted for trying to kick out her daughter

A Villager won’t be prosecuted for trying to kick her daughter out of her home.

Patti Elaine Shaffer, 68, had been arrested Nov. 24 after law enforcement was called to her home at 1204 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar. Her daughter had been living with her for three years, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The daughter told police that Shaffer had begun moving her items out of the home. She claimed Shaffer began “throwing items in her direction after she was forced out,” the report said. The daughter admitted she had blocked the door when her mother was trying to move out some of the items. The daughter said she had suffered a scratch on the leg which was “actively bleeding.”

Shaffer, a native of Ohio, was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, last month the prosecutor’s office announced the case against Shaffer was being dropped due to “victim/witness issues.”