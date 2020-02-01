Villages urges bicyclists, golf carts to obey rules after cyclist seriously injured

By
Meta Minton
-

The Villages is reminding bicyclists and golf cart operators to be cognizant of safety rules, particularly when they are sharing the multi-modal paths.

A bicyclist from New York on Jan. 25 was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center after she was run over by a golf cart near the entrance to the Village of Polo Ridge. The Villager driving the golf cart was ticketed as a result of the accident.

The front wheel of the bicycle was visible under the golf cart after the Jan. 25 accident at the entrance gate at the Village of Polo Ridge.

The Villages District Office has released a safety reminder and has asked that golf carts, bicyclists and pedestrians look out for one another when sharing the multi-modal paths and other roadways in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The following tips are offered for bicyclists:

• Get acquainted with traffic laws; bicyclists must follow the same rules as motorists

• Remain alert, keep your head up and look around; watch for opening car doors and other hazards

• Use hand signals when turning and use extra care at intersections

• Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left again and over your shoulder

Meanwhile, motorized vehicles, including golf carts are asked to do their share:

• Make sure you are giving bikes plenty of space to avoid a collision – at least three feet. If the bicyclist has to move quickly to avoid something in the road, you’ll be far enough away that it won’t be an issue.

• Keep at least three feet of space between you and the bike – more if possible

•Pass on the left. Be patient.

• You should only pass when it’s safe, even if this means driving behind a cyclist for a little while.

• Always check your blind spots for cyclists.

• As always, pay special attention at a crosswalk.