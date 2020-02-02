Advocate who pushed for ability to opt-out of Medicare coming to Lady Lake

An advocate who has pushed for Americans’ ability to opt-out of Medicare is bringing her healthcare message to Lady Lake.

Registered Nurse Twila Brase, president and co-founder of the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), will speak at the Lady Lake Public Library, located at 225 W. Guava St., on Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The event, titled “Coverage Does Not Guarantee Access to Care: Seven Ways to Get the Care You Need,” is being sponsored by CCHF and the Association of Mature American Citizens.

CCHF is a patient-centered national organization based in St Paul, Minn. Brase also is the author of “Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth about Electronic Health Records.” Her stance on Medicare reform in many ways mirrors the desires of the executive order titled “Protecting and Improving Medicare for Our Nation’s Seniors” that President Trump signed in The Villages during an October appearance at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

Brase has appeared on Fox News and has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Times. Modern Healthcare named her No. 75 on their “100 Most Powerful People in Healthcare” list.

Those wishing to attend the seminar are asked to RSVP to CCHF by Tuesday, Feb. 25 at info@cchfreedom.org.