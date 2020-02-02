Case could be thrown out in death of father killed at school bus stop

A judge this week will consider throwing out a case against a man charged in the death of a father walking his child to a school bus stop.

Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin, 38, had been walking with his seven-year-old daughter in 2018 when he was struck by a 2001 Ford van driven by Dylan Roberts of Ocklawaha.

An attorney representing the 28-year-old has filed a motion to dismiss the case against his client. The motion will be heard Thursday in Marion County Court.

The motion claims that Roberts was driving his employer’s cargo van on the morning of Sept. 21, 2018 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a vehicle traveling in the opposite lane. When Roberts swerved, the van hit Kimberlin, the motion claims. The motion says that Roberts immediately called 911.

The motion is based on an interview with the Florida Highway Patrol trooper who investigated the crash. You can read the entire motion at this link: Dylan Roberts motion to disimss

Kimberlin was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died. His daughter was uninjured.

Kimberlin was a well known local tattoo artist and operated Pale Horse Tattoo in Ocklawaha.

Roberts was driving on a suspended license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving while license suspended involving a death.

While he was free on bond last year, Roberts was arrested in an attack on a woman.