Climate Change now has a Big Brother

Remember when Obama’s Chief of Staff, Rahm Emanuel said … “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste?” And so on January 9, 2019 the House of Representatives established the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

The committee’s chair, Kathy Castor (of Florida’s 14th District), recently sent a letter to Google, urging them to institute “big brother” policies to limit freedom of information regarding the climate. Here is the infamous letter …

https://climatecrisis.house.gov/sites/climatecrisis.house.gov/files/SCCCLetterYouTube.pdf

Problem is … there is no climate crisis. First of all, you have to ask yourself … is this crisis a cooling or a warming problem? Hummm. Let’s look for evidence. I’ll bet the evidence can be found in your clothes closet. When was the last time you had to exchange your wardrobe to accommodate the crisis? Are you buying more fur coats or more tank-tops — or neither?

No matter what data you look at, or what extreme values you can find, greater extremes (with multiple cases) can be found in the historical record.

Ah but you say … human-caused CO2 levels are increasing at levels never before seen. So what. Life expectancy is also increasing at unprecedented rates — and we all exhale CO2. Where’s the problem? Sorry if planet earth is getting greener, but that’s not a problem — it’s a blessing. The climate is doing what is has for millions of years. We’re now experiencing a climate optimum, just like the prior Medievil, Roman, and Minoan warm periods. Those “optimum” warm periods were all warmer than today’s climate, and those civilizations all thrived — along with higher sea levels.

But then you say … the forecast is dire. And I say … anyone can make a forecast, but a forecast by a non-professional can be foolish. Look at Al Gore’s forecast — we’re still waiting for his Arctic ice to completely melt in 2016. His Nobel Peace Prize will no doubt be iced in the Hall of Shame.

Michael Oppenheimer, a lead author of the UN’s IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change), said in 1990 while working as “chief scientist” for the Environmental Defense Fund … by 1996 the US climate would get so bad that “Mexican police will round up illegal American migrants surging into Mexico seeking work as field hands.” In 1996 did Michael row his boat ashore filled with US migrants crossing the Rio Grande into Mexico?

In 1987, Dr. John Holdren, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy for the Obama administration then a professor at U.C. Berkeley was cited by Paul Ehrlich: “As University of California physicist John Holdren has said, it is possible that carbon dioxide climate-induced famines could kill as many as a billion people before the year 2020.” That’s alarmism at its best. In reality, the fertilization effect of CO2 has enabled an explosion in crop yields worldwide. What was Obama’s chief scientist thinking?

These are just a small sample of hundreds of “chicken-little, sky-is-falling” forecasts. All are foolish forecasts. Never, ever put faith in a weather or climate forecast, unless it comes from a person who has a proven track record. Many of these alarmist forecasters come straight out of school, bypassing practical hands-on experience. Would you hire a stock broker fresh out of Cash Crisis College?

All alarmist claims of air/sea climate crisis conditions can be explained by natural climatic processes. Higher levels of human-caused CO2 have not produced any conditions greater than what has already occurred in nature. And remember … CO2 is not a control-knob … pollution is … they are 2 separate issues.

This and much more information is available on the Internet. However, experience shows that, compared to other search engines, Google often makes it harder to find some information. If government agencies are allowed to control the free flow of science information, your ability to find the truth will be gone. All that stands between an informed public and George Orwell’s brave new “1984” world, is a healthy 1st Amendment. Protect it.

John Shewchuk is a Villager and frequent contributor to Villages-News.com