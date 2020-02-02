Corruption is real and entrenched power breeds it

To the Editor:

I must admit to being angry about this whole impeachment affair. I believe in accepting the outcomes of elections, and have done so for many years without thinking the end of the world is at hand because “my” candidate did not win. I have enough experience with politics and office holders in little areas of my life to know it is rare to find anyone in that arena who is a genuine servant of the people.

I did not like Reagan, but he did some good things. I did like Carter, but he was a mess as president. I liked Bush for his self-deprecating humor and how he handled the country after 911, and I did not hate Obama even though I felt he was a weak, compromised, voted for only because he was black, and too inexperienced to be president.

I never watched “The Apprentice.” I actually was never a Trump fan until I saw how he handled himself in the debates, heard his platform, and decided he was a breath of fresh air. I also liked the Clintons when they were younger; I thought he was handsome and charming, and appreciated how Hillary dealt with Bill’s infidelity until she went from being a victim to condoning his behavior for her own political ends. In my opinion, she set a very poor example for women dealing with similar circumstances in their marriages. I believe in forgiveness, but not allowing a serial adulterer to get away with that behavior without consequence. Then she became cocky, full of herself, smug, and I could barely stand to listen to her talk.

Corruption is real; entrenched power breeds it; and often the most corrupt are the least likely to admit it, and will lie through their teeth to deny it even exists within their own ranks. I honestly believe this whole impeachment sham was a coup attempt without the military or violence involved. I’ve seen this happen on a smaller scale, believe it or not in my church, when a few people decided they did not like a new pastor and though he was found “innocent” of all supposed charges, was forced to resign for his own sake and because rumors are more powerful than the truth and the damage was done. Oh, the machinations they went to to get their way, all without good cause, and in the process destroyed what they were supposedly trying to “save.”

I wish the losers in every election could just set aside their own pride and work for the good of the country, realizing in just four short years, if they prove their own worth and do a good job, they can win that powerful position back, for the common good, and not their own benefit.

Janet Palmer

Village of Amelia