Ex-Villages sales rep gets probation in second stalking case involving estranged wives

A former Villages sales representative has gotten off with probation after an arrest for stalking his estranged wife.

Martin Moyies, 52, who lives in the Oxford Oaks development, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of stalking. He has been placed on probation for one year.

Moyies was arrested last year in the stalking of his estranged wife, marking the second time he has been jailed for the unwanted persistent pursuit of a woman he was in the midst of divorcing.

The native of Scotland had been arrested June 21, 2012 on a charge of aggravated stalking. Moyies’ “soon-to-be ex-wife” told law enforcement that a co-worker had warned her that the then-Properties of The Villages sales representative was parked near her vehicle at Lake Sumter Landing. The woman had obtained an order of protection against Moyies. She told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Moyies worked in The Villages Sales Center across the square. She said it was not the first time he had harassed her at work. The prosecutor’s office in 2014 elected to drop the case after Moyies completed a pre-trial intervention program.

Moyies was arrested at his home in Oxford Oaks on Aug. 7, 2019 on a charge of stalking after harassing a second woman from whom he had recently separated.

The woman told deputies she had kept a detailed log, documenting Moyies’ unwanted contact with her. The log included an incident in which he followed her home from Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. She provided law enforcement with multiple text messages in which Moyies indicated he was coming to see her, with her replying, “No you are not to come see me” and “There is nothing left to talk about.” She also sent messages telling Moyies, “Do not come see me. Stay away from me and stay away from my children,” as well as, “Stay away from my parents and their property.” She also had obtained an order of protection against Moyies.