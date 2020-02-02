Gary James Kennedy, 44, passed away peacefully Jan. 25 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL after a brief battle with cancer. He passed with his loving wife by his side.

Gary grew up in York, Maine and went to York Schools followed by Colby Sawyer College. He was always regarded as a kind and generous person who was friendly to all. He was quick to joke around with friends but was also the guy right there when times were tough. He loved New England Sports teams, the smell of fresh cut grass, mountain biking, spending time at the beach, and being with friends and family. He was a loving father to his son Michael and daughter Zoe, and lifelong love and best friend to his wife Kate.

Gary is survived by his spouse Kate and their children Michael and Zoe; his parents Gordon and Sandra Kennedy of York, ME, brother James Kennedy (Julianne) of Jackson Hole, WY, his sister Stacy Hatt (Darren) of York, ME and his nephew Dean Hatt of York, ME, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held Friday January 31, 2020 at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Wildwood FL from 5-7. A grave side service will be held in Maine later this spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Warren Willis United Methodist Camp 4990 Picciola Rd., Fruitland Park, FL 34731.