Wildwood man jailed after brawl with woman over why he got home late

A Wildwood man was jailed after a brawl with a woman over why he got home two hours late.

Wildwood police were called at 9:19 p.m. Thursday to a residence on Woodlane Avenue where a woman said her boyfriend of three years, 57-year-old Kenneth William Gunter, threw her to the floor several times, leaving a bruise on her forearm.

She said they had been in bed watching television when she inquired why it took him two hours to get home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Gunter claimed it had only taken him 45 minutes to get home.

Gunter said woman threw the TV remote at him, prompting him to get up, grab his keys and attempt to leave. He claimed the woman tried to block his exit.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.