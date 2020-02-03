Wildwood woman jailed after allegedly ramming pregnant woman with car

A Wildwood woman was arrested on a felony hit-and-run charge after allegedly ramming a pregnant woman with a car.

The pregnant woman was transported by ambulance to Leesburg Regional Medical Center after she was struck Friday in the 1100 block of High Street by a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Brattany Mechelle Williams, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Williams left the scene, but later returned.

She admitted she had hit the pregnant woman with the vehicle, but claimed the pregnant woman came to her home to “instigate a fight,” the report said.

Williams was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery in addition to the hit-and-run charge. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $15,000 bond.