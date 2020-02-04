Area residents invited to attend seminar targeting Medicare scams

Area residents are encouraged to attend an upcoming seminar in The Villages targeting Medicare scams.

The free program titled “Be Scam Smart,” which will be at Everglades Recreation Center on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 1-3 p.m., is being put on by SHINE – Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders – and the Senior Medicare Patrol.

Betty Cunningham, area coordinator for Lake & Sumter counties and The Villages, will host the program. She will be joined by SHINE Outreach & Education Specialist Kristina Young and two agents from the Office of the Inspector General.

The seminar will address what to watch for in the latest scams, how they impact everyone and who to call for help, among other topics. Reservations aren’t required but those wishing to attend are being asked to send an email to cunninghamb@agingresources.org so they can know how many attendees to expect.