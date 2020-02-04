Donald Emil Vickstrom, 89, was wrapped in the arms of our Lord and greeted by his wife, Ann, of 59 years on February 3, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Christian and Navy veteran.

He is survived by his children, Lynn Vickstrom, Dan Vickstrom (Ann) and Doug Vickstrom (Sharon), Donna Walter (George), 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11am at Christ Lutheran Church, 15699 SE 80th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The House of Esther (Phase II) in memory of Don and Ann Vickstrom c/o Christ Lutheran Church.