Fruitland Park mourns sudden loss of beloved public works director

The City of Fruitland Park is mourning the loss of its beloved longtime public works director.

Dale Bogle, 61, who had served in that role for six years and as a city employee for 14 years, died Monday at Leesburg Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

“Dale was a mainstay in the city,” an emotional Gary La Venia said Tuesday afternoon, recalling how he had promoted Bogle to the role of public works director shortly after coming onboard as city manager in January 2014. “There’s really not a whole lot Dale didn’t do.”

La Venia said the list of projects Bogle either spearheaded or played a key role in was long and distinguished. He was involved in widening County Road 466A, putting in the sewer line from Fruitland Park to Lady Lake, construction of the new library, putting up the historic windmill at the library, planning for the new public works building and preparing to oversee construction of the new public safety building, just to name a few things. He also served as chairman of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Technical Advisory Committee.

“Dale knew the sewer and water system like the back of his hand,” La Venia said. “He had good relations with all of the cities around us and was just an integral part of the city. He really loved Fruitland Park.”

La Venia said Bogle was known for arriving at work before the sun came up and driving around the city to find any issues that might need repairing.

“He’d find everything – potholes and streetlights that were out,” La Venia said. “There wasn’t nothing Dale wouldn’t do and he would help everybody. He was just a good man.”

La Venia added that Bogle was proud to be from Chicago and absolutely loved the Chicago Bears. He said he also was a dedicated family man to his wife, daughter and granddaughter.

“His granddaughter was the apple of his eye,” La Venia said quietly.

Like La Venia and the rest of the city staff, Mayor Chris Cheshire said he was in shock Monday when he received the call about Bogle’s death.

“Dale was an exceptional employee and friend,” he said. “He cared greatly about the citizens of Fruitland Park and he made it his mission to make sure the city was always running at it best. He will be greatly missed by all of us in Fruitland Park.”

Visitation will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday before a 6 p.m. service at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.