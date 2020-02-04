Summerfield woman jailed after battle with man friend over phone turns nasty

A 25-year-old Summerfield woman found herself behind bars early Sunday morning after a violent battle with her man friend over her phone.

Lauren K. Buziak told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she got into an altercation with the man when he woke her up and wanted to see her phone. She claimed he grabbed her from behind and put her in a chokehold, which made it difficult to breathe, a sheriff’s office report states.

Buziak said she threw the man off the bed and went into another room as he left the residence. She said she just wanted him out of their house, the report says, noting that Buziak had no visible injuries around her neck.

Deputies noted that they had been at Buziak’s residence earlier when she claimed the man had threatened suicide and she wanted him out of the house for his own safety. They determined the allegations were unfounded, the report says.

During the investigation, the man returned to the residence and admitted he had tried to look at Buziak’s phone. He claimed she punched him in the head while he was trying to get the phone so he “reactively bear hugged” her. He said he grabbed her by the waist and they “began to wrestle on the bed,” the report says, adding that the man denied putting Buziak in a chokehold.

Deputies noted a fist-sized welt in the middle of the man’s forehead, which was consistent with his statements about the incident. He said he left the residence to get away from Buziak but returned when she told him she was calling law enforcement, the report says.

After deputies determined that Buziak was the primary aggressor, she was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense). She was being held on no bond and her next court date hadn’t yet been set, jail records show.