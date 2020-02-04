Villager nabbed at swimming pool on child pornography possession charges

A Villager was arrested at his neighborhood swimming pool on charges of child pornography possession.

Robert Barry Conn, 62, who lives at 797 Clifford Court in the Village of Pine Ridge, was taken into custody shortly before 4 p.m. Friday at the Pine Ridge Pool on Moyer Loop on warrants charging him with 15 counts of possession of images depicting sexual performance by a child.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit last year executed a search warrant targeting the IP address serviced by Comcast at Conn’s home address. The warrant led to the seizure of Conn’s Dell Inspiron desktop computer, which was turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The computer was found to contain some disturbing images, including:

• Images of a 2-year-old female and an 8-year-old female performing oral sex on an adult male.

• A 6-year-old female holding a purple phallic-like device.

• A juvenile female wearing a plaid skirt and no underwear, posed in a suggestive a manner.

• Numerous images too graphic to describe.

Conn, a retiree from New York, was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $150,000 bond.