Bartender at the Pub at the Bowl in The Villages lands behind bars 

A bartender at the Pub at the Bowl in The Villages is free on bond following her arrest last week.

Kyria Coast, 24, of Fruitland Park, who works as a bartender/server at the eatery and bar located adjacent to Fiesta Bowl in the Spanish Springs area, was arrested this past Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to steal skinny jeans, a tank top and a bath mat from a Bealls Outlet store in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000.