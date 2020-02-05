SUMMERFIELD – Evelyn Noreen Donovan, 86, passed from this life Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Olean, New York she was the daughter of the late David “Jiggs” and Alvada (Anderson) Donohue.

Noreen was a customer service representative for Niagara Mohawk Utilities of Olean and Fredonia, NY. She retired after 27 years of service. Noreen was a member of the United Secretaries International and was a shop steward for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

She and her late husband, Richard J. Donovan came to The Villages area in 1998. She enjoyed tennis and loved to travel. Sadly, her husband Richard passed in 2012.

Noreen leaves her son, Patrick M. Donovan, Summerfield; step-sons, Carey Donovan, King of Prussia, PA; David Donovan, Paoli, PA; step-daughter, Ann Welch, Middletown, MD; a sister, Nancy Cummings, Jamestown, NY and 7 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with inurnment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.