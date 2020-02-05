Judge rules on motion in death of father killed at school bus stop

A judge has ruled on a defense motion that asked that a case be thrown out against a man charged in the death of a father walking his child to a school bus stop.

Jeffrey “Todd” Kimberlin, 38, had been walking with his seven-year-old daughter in 2018 when he was struck by a 2001 Ford van driven by Dylan Roberts of Ocklawaha.

An attorney representing the 28-year-old filed a motion to dismiss the case against his client.

A hearing on the motion had been set for Thursday, Feb. 6 in Marion County Court. However, that hearing has been canceled as the judge has ruled in favor of a motion from the prosecutor’s office to strike down the defense’s motion for dismissal.

The defense motion had claim that Roberts was driving his employer’s cargo van on the morning of Sept. 21, 2018 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a vehicle in the opposite lane. When Roberts swerved, the van hit Kimberlin, the motion claims. The motion claimed that Roberts immediately called 911.

Kimberlin was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he later died. The daughter uninjured.

Kimberlin was a well known local tattoo artist and operated Pale Horse Tattoo in Ocklawaha.

Roberts was driving on a suspended license. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on a charge of driving while license suspended involving a death.