Lady Lake woman arrested after son’s battle with brother over BB gun

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after her son’s battle with his brother over a BB gun.

Rhiane Catherine Gilliam, 37, was arrested Tuesday night in the driveway at her home at 212 Ann St. on a charge of battery on a juvenile, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at 8:46 p.m. to a home on Genius Court where a juvenile said Gilliam had come to the home with her son to collect some of his belongings. The two juveniles, who are brothers, began arguing over a BB gun. The juvenile who resides at Genius Court said Gilliam’s son pulled out a BB gun and started shooting at him. The younger brother was hit and retreated into the house and shut a gate, upon the direction of his mother, with whom he was speaking by phone. His younger brother shot back with a BB gun at Gilliam’s son, who was with her in her silver Kia Soul.

Gilliam allegedly threatened that if the brother did not open the gate, she “was going to run him and the gate over,” the arrest report said. Gilliam’s son again shot at his brother with a BB gun so the brother opened the car door and “snatched” him out of the vehicle. Gilliam got out of the car, grabbed the other brother and “began striking him in the head with a closed fist.”

Gilliam was booked a the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.