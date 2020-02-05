Pair arrested with nearly $2,000 in cash and multiple bags of marijuana

Two men were arrested with nearly $2,000 in cash and multiple bags of marijuana in Lady Lake.

Rosheem Caquias, 24, of Oxford, had been at the wheel of a red Toyota at about 9:30 p.m. Monday when he made an illegal lane change on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. During a traffic stop, $1,152 in cash was found in the vehicle’s center console. A backpack was found to contain a bag with 20 grams of marijuana, as was as 11 bags, each with 7 grams of marijuana.

During a pat down, Caquias was found to be in possession of an additional $759 in cash.

Caquias and a passenger, 24-year-old Markel Nedd of Orlando, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked at the Lake County Jail and released after each posted $5,000 bond.