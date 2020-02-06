Free ‘ABC of Dementia’ workshop coming to The Villages

A free workshop on dementia is coming to The Villages later this month.

Titled “ABC of Dementia,” the event will be held Friday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at NeuroHealth – the offices of Dr. Jay Rubin – at 3365 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. It is being put on by Synexus, an international medical research firm with offices in The Villages and Orlando.

The workshop will be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC. It will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication and results, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.

While the event is free and open to the public, registration is recommended for planning purposes. To make a reservation, call (352) 422-3663 or send an e-mail to deb@coping.today.