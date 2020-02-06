Keep your political views to yourself

To the Editor:

I don’t blame Mr. McGinty for his protesting, but I also don’t think anybody should be expressing their political views publicly.

I know we have freedom of speech and The Villages family is very Republican, but I am tied of seeing the Trump golf cart parades and signs on lawns.

If we want to be the Friendliest Hometown, then as I was taught from Republican parents even though I’m Independent, to not discuss politics, religion or money. If relators are not suppose to put up signs on lawns in some communities so others should not either. Let’s do things to get along.

Margery Greene

Village of De La Vista North