Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing

By
Staff Report
-

Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Peggy Velasco for sharing her son’s photo from a recent visit to The Villages!

Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing
Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!