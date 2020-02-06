Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Peggy Velasco for sharing her son’s photo from a recent visit to The Villages!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Peggy Velasco for sharing her son’s photo from a recent visit to The Villages!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.