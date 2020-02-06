Member of prominent nursery family arrested at restaurant in The Villages

A member of a prominent nursery family was arrested at a restaurant in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to Beef O’ Brady’s at Colony Plaza to investigate an altercation which had occurred when a customer did not pay the correct amount for his meal.

A restaurant employee said he had approached 50-year-old Vernon Ray Goney of Lady Lake about paying the incorrect amount, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. The restaurant employee said Goney “became belligerent and argumentative.” Goney was asked to leave and as he walked out of the restaurant, he spat on the employee, the report said.

Two fellow Beef O’ Brady’s employees backed up his account of what had happened.

The incident was captured on surveillance video and a deputy confronted Goney with an image of him “face to face” with the restaurant employee.

Goney was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Goney is the son of the late Vernon Goney who died at age 73 this past December. He founded Goney’s Nursery in 1973.