Pool cues valued at $2,500 were among items stolen from a vehicle parked at a town square in The Villages.

The three Lucasi and Predator brand pool cues and their shafts were taken from a 2007 Jeep Patriot which was parked Sunday night at World of Beer at 994 Alverez Ave. at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The vehicle’s window had been broken and the thieves also took a backpack and a pair of snake boots, the report said.