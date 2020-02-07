Bicyclists must follow the rules, too

To the Editor:

In your article you referenced many rules of the road for bicycles and golf cart safety. Bicyclists are a large part of this accident issue! They must think they are immune from the rules. Many ignore stop signs, traffic lights, passing cars and carts on the left, etc. They can drive on roadways, cart paths, and sidewalks.

What’s this about? Pick one.

They ride two and three abreast and many times make passing difficult by speeding up on bends in the pathways and not yielding enough for larger/faster vehicles. Carts are often guilty of some things as well. But when a pack of bikes ride several abreast ignoring the rules you’ll have serious accidents. And, law enforcement often sides with the poor bicyclist.

Tell the bikes to get off the sidewalks. That’s wrong! Be aware they are slower. And, limit the number of bikes in packs. They need too stay together not spread out over hundreds of feet or more. They own a large part of the problem and they stand to be hurt worse in these collisions. Thank You!

Thomas Buckley

Village of Bonita