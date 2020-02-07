CDD supervisor claims Developer ignoring complaints about young people

A Community Development District 2 supervisor claims the Developer is ignoring complaints about young people living here in The Villages.

CDD 2 Supervisor Bill Schikora at a recent question-and-answer session with residents at El Santiago Recreation Center, heard complaints from Villagers fed up with the situation.

“The fact remains that the Developer continues to seemingly ignore these complaints; does not take the action required to resolve them; and is not inclined to honor the implicit definition of senior/age 55+ retirement community,” Schikora said.

He said the Developer will continue to enforce these restrictions at his discretion.

“Thus maintaining his freedom to decide what (if anything) should be done in any particular situation,” Schikora added.

Young people living in the homes in The Villages are considered an “internal deed restriction” violation and not under the purview of the community development district boards.