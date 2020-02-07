Don’t blame the bicyclists for not sharing the path

To the Editor:

Golf cart drivers have always refused to share the paths with cyclists and walkers. They get as close to walkers and cyclists as possible and at top speed to discourage them from using the paths.

Friendliest hometown is a joke, has been for the past 15 years. In addition, the shrubbery around some of the curves in the paths make it impossible for a cart driver to see what is ahead until it is too late.

The golf carts cannot stop quickly, like a car, especially when the owner has taken off the speed control governors or souped up their cart.

Marlene Caplis

Village of Poinciana