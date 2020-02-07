Juvenile Little Blue Heron and Alligator at Fenney Nature Trail

By
Staff Report
-

Look at this juvenile little blue heron flying above an alligator at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

