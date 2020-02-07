Juvenile Little Blue Heron and Alligator at Fenney Nature Trail

Look at this juvenile little blue heron flying above an alligator at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
