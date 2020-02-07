Peggy H. Judge, 89, of The Villages, FL passed away on February 2, 2020. Peggy was born in Medora, IL on January 11, 1931 to Corinne and Glenn Harlan, she was one of 9 children. She married Fred W. Judge who passed on September 10, 2000. She moved to The Villages in 2001 where she learned to thrive again.

Peggy was an Elementary School teacher who taught in Lake Okeechobee, FL from 1968 until retirement. She enjoyed boating, traveling and later playing cards with “the girls” in the Villages. She was a very caring and strong willed individual. She touched many lives through her long career in education and her time in The Villages.

Peggy is survived by her son Stephen and grandson Matthew of Oviedo, FL. Also her 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N HWY 441/27 Lady Lake, FL 32159 on February 15, 2020 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, 13940 US 441, Bldg. 200, Suite 205, The Villages, FL 32159 or Charity of your choosing.