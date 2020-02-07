Young person in The Villages gets jail time after skipping anger management

A troubled young person living in The Villages has been sentenced to serious jail time after skipping an anger management class last year.

John David Newell, 22, of 1701 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been sentenced to 150 days in jail after his probation was revoked month in Lake County Court. The time behind bars will cost him $50 per day.

Newell has been lodged since Nov. 23 at the jail after allegedly threatening the mother of his baby with a butcher knife during an altercation on the Historic Side of The Villages. Last year, Newell was sentenced to 12 hours of anger management training after leaving the same woman with a bloody nose in an altercation that also occurred on the Historic Side.

However, Newell did not show up for anger management classes, failed to complete 25 hours of community service and did not seek a drug/alcohol/mental evaluation.

In 2016, Newell was arrested after damaging his uncle’s golf cart, also on the Historic Side of The Villages.