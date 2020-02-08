PWAC to hear update on ‘turf’ battle between Villager and dog owners

Members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday will hear an update on the turf that has been at the center of a dispute between dog owners and the owner of a pricey home in The Villages.

The three-acre parcel adjacent to the multi-modal path off Morse Boulevard south of Hillsborough Trail has been monitored by District Property Management since the dispute erupted in 2018.

Marvin Rosser, who lives at 3642 Enterprise Drive, complained to PWAC that he couldn’t even sit on his lanai due to noise from Villagers with their dogs frolicking on the green space. PWAC initially agreed to fence off the area at a cost of more than $5,000. However, PWAC backed down after an overflow crowd of dog owners protested the use of residents’ money to seal off a common area at the request of a single homeowner.

Some PWAC members said they were concerned about the potential degradation of the turf due to Villagers’ golf carts.

PWAC on Monday will review a series of photos from District Property Management.

“At this time there is still little to no impact to the turf from the carts parking there,” a District Property Management official wrote in a memo to PWAC members.

PWAC meets at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the District Office above Starbucks at Lake Sumter Landing.