The Sanibel Neighborhood Recreation Center Adult Pool parking lot will be closed in sections for sealcoating Monday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 27. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Captiva Recreation Center at 259-7422.
Sanibel pool parking lot will be closed later this month
