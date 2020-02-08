Sumter sheriff warning area residents of IRS scam calls demanding gift cards

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are warning the public of a phone scam involving calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS.

A victim recently reported receiving the call and being told that she needed to withdraw funds and purchase gift cards from Target. In that case, the spoofed phone number was the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line, (352) 793-2621.

It’s important to remember that law enforcement agencies don’t solicit payments from people with active arrest warrants or ever ask someone to purchase gift cards to make a payment.

Sheriff’s officials say anyone who receives such a call should be aware that it is fraudulent. They shouldn’t send money or provide the caller with any kind of personal information.

Anyone with questions regarding the authenticity of any law enforcement should contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621.