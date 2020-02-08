Village of Caroline man gets jail time in theft at Goodwill Superstore

A 73-year-old Village of Caroline man is serving 15 days in jail after switching pricetags last year at the Goodwill Superstore.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Thomas Charles Brazie, who lives at 289 Modoc Lane, pleaded no contest to charges of theft and resisting arrest.

Brazie was at the store in Oxford on March 5 when a loss prevention officer saw him change pricetags on merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Brazie was approached in the parking lot by the loss prevention officer. Brazie left the premises, but then returned because his wife was still there.

A police officer arrived on the scene and attempted to take Brazie into custody. He attempted to run and tried to pull away from the police officer.

Brazie was arrested again in September after he failed to show up for a court date in the case.