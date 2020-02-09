Brother arrested after battle over trust with sister in The Villages

A brother was arrested after a battle over a trust with his sister in The Villages.

Lee Scott Jensen, 57, of Oxford, was arrested this past Wednesday afternoon on a charge of battery after he was “engaged in a physical altercation with the victim over financial matters due to them both being on a trust,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Jensen said he went to his sister’s home in The Villages and she met him outside and “stuck her finger” in his face. The sister’s address was redacted from the arrest report as she is a victim in the case.

The sister said she heard her doorbell ring and stepped outside. She claimed Jensen began cursing at her and became aggressive. She told deputies Jensen shoved her, causing her to fall and injure her arm.

Jensen left and went to their mother’s residence.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.